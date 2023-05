ELSMORE — The Elsmore Alumni Banquet will be at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at the Elsmore Community Building.

The building will be open at 4 p.m. for attendees to visit prior to the banquet. If an alumni did not receive a banquet invitation, please contact Janice Fewins Rake, secretary/treasurer, at [email protected]

Reservations for the $15 meal need to be made and paid for by May 13.