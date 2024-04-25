Elsmore alumni will have reunion May 25

The 87th Elsmore School Alumni Gathering will be Saturday, May 25, starting with a reception from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Elsmore City Hall Building followed by a meal catered by Chicken Annie’s.

President this year is Bill Otto and secretary-treasurer is Janice Fewins Rake.

The program will include awarding 11 scholarships in the amount of $500 each. Scholarship recipients are Janae Granere, Kody McVey, Payton Scharff, Rylan Covey, Jarrett Herrmann, Mykayla Ard, Abby Altic, Reece Murry, Conner Mispagel, Emma B’Hymer and Sadie Cunningham.

To support future scholarships please send donations to Elsmore Alumni Association Scholarship c/o Janice Rake, 413 E. 2nd St., Ottawa KS 66067.

Alumni can still purchase a quilt block on the Elsmore Dragon Quilt with your name and graduation year inscribed on it. Price is $25 per block or $100 for five blocks and proceeds go to the scholarship fund.

Reservations to attend the banquet may also be made by contacting Janice Rake at [email protected]. Reservations must be made and prepaid by May 15. Join us for memories of school days past and fellowship.