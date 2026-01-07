EPA extends car treatment in Garnett

GARNETT — The Environmental Protection Agency has extended its no-cost car treatment in Garnett through Friday, for vehicles affected by the mystery chemical spill on New Year’s Eve.

The chemical came from a box truck that traveled through Garnett at about 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, starting at the intersection of Maple and Park streets at the north edge of town, south to Sixth Street and east to U.S. 59 — a two-mile stretch of road.

Within minutes several vehicles unknowingly were exposed to the spill, splashing through the remnants of the thick, clear liquid, leaving a sticky residue on the surface. The substance had no noticeable odor.

Where the truck came from, and who was driving it, remains a mystery.

A subsequent review of video surveillance footage from local businesses has failed to identify any company markings on the truck, nor could investigators get a good view of the truck’s license plate.

Kellen Ashmore, an EPA public information officer, said a preliminary field analysis indicated the substance was a high pH caustic material neutralized by warm, soapy water and a water/vinegar solution.

So far, researchers have been able to rule out some possible sources, Ashford noted.

They know the substance is not an acid; an oil or petroleum product; a halogen such as chlorine or fluorine; and an oxidizer, such as peroxide.

The substance was not flammable, volatile or radioactive, Ashford said.

The car treatment center has been set up at a local car wash.

To schedule a time to have an affected car treated, motorists are asked to call (785) 822-8584.