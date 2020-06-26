Menu Search Log in

Five generations

Maude Burns celebrates five generations with arrival of great-great-grandson.

Around Town

June 26, 2020 - 1:35 PM

Iolan Maude Burns was joined by daughter Cinda Jones, grandson Brad Fraker, great-granddaughter Kim Fraker and great-great-grandson Braxton Nathaniel Kloer for a recent family photo. Courtesy photo

Iolan Maude Burns was joined by daughter Cinda Jones, grandson Brad Fraker, great-granddaughter Kim Fraker and great-great-grandson Braxton Nathaniel Kloer for a recent family photo.

Related
May 29, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 19, 2020
April 10, 2020
Trending