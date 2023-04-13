Foundation plans auction

CHANUTE — The Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation is having a Boardwalk BBQ fundraiser Tuesday at Chanute’s Central Park Pavilion.

Proceeds from the event will help the Foundation continue its mission to support those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Money raised from past events has helped the Foundation build six homes as well as acquire seven additional homes and one duplex in Iola, Chanute, Fort Scott, Humboldt, Buffalo, Moline and Neodesha, housing 64 clients.