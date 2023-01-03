‘Funky’ strip retires

After a 50-plus year run, cartoonist Tom Batiuk retired his cartoon strip “Funky Winkerbean” effective Dec. 31, 2022, according to King Features Syndicate, from which the Register obtains its comics.

In its replacement, the Register will run “Mutts,” a daily comic strip created by Patrick McDonnell and launched on Sept. 5, 1994.

The story line follows the adventures of Earl, a dog, and Mooch, a cat. Earl and Mooch interact with each other, their human owners, as well as the animals around their neighborhood.