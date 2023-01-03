 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

‘Funky’ strip retires

The popular comic strip "Funky Winkerbean" has ended its long run, creator Tom Batiuk announced. The Register will run a new strip, "Mutts," as its replacement.

Around Town

January 3, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Photo by The final "Funky Winkerbean" comic strip ran in Saturday's Register.

After a 50-plus year run, cartoonist Tom Batiuk retired his cartoon strip “Funky Winkerbean” effective Dec. 31, 2022, according to King Features Syndicate, from which the Register obtains its comics.

In its replacement, the Register will run “Mutts,” a daily comic strip created by Patrick McDonnell and launched on Sept. 5, 1994. 

The story line follows the adventures of Earl, a dog, and Mooch, a cat. Earl and Mooch interact with each other, their human owners, as well as the animals around their neighborhood.

Related
January 3, 2023
October 8, 2021
April 1, 2016
October 8, 2015
Most Popular