Germany-Poland trip shared with Kiwanis

Kiwanian Roger Carswell shared experiences of a recent trip to Germany and Poland at Tuesday’s meeting. Carswell, former director of Iola Public Library, has made travel a highlight of his retirement.

He visited eastern Germany and western Poland in September with a friend associated with the Schwenkfelders family, which makes regular visits to the regions for church and family history. Although not a member of the family himself, Carswell said the itinerary allowed for access to sites and relationships with hosts that would not be afforded typical tour groups.

Among the highlights were visits to the All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg, Germany, where Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses against the selling of indulgences in 1517 and started the Protestant Reformation.