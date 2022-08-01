 | Mon, Aug 01, 2022
Gideons gather in Chanute

Saturday’s rally, held at Opie’s Pizza and Grill, netted over $11,000, organizers reported.

August 1, 2022 - 2:24 PM

From left, attending a faith fund rally for the Southeast Kansas Gideons Saturday in Chanute are, from left, area director Arvin Clements, guest speakers José Luis Maturana and Rafael Varon and East Kansas Gideons Director Rodney Woods. COURTESY PHOTO

CHANUTE — A Southeast Kansas Gideons faith fund rally Saturday in Chanute drew José Luis Maturana, from Bolivia, South America. Maturana and his interpretor, Rafael Varon, were among the speakers at the Gideons International convention recently in Gaylord, Texas.

A faith fund rally is where Gideons come to hear testimonies from others of what God is doing through his holy word placed by Gideons, and to raise funds to purchase New Testament Bibles here and abroad. 

Maturana spoke about distributing Bibles in Bolivia, Peru and other locales in South America.

