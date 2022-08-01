Gideons gather in Chanute

CHANUTE — A Southeast Kansas Gideons faith fund rally Saturday in Chanute drew José Luis Maturana, from Bolivia, South America. Maturana and his interpretor, Rafael Varon, were among the speakers at the Gideons International convention recently in Gaylord, Texas.

A faith fund rally is where Gideons come to hear testimonies from others of what God is doing through his holy word placed by Gideons, and to raise funds to purchase New Testament Bibles here and abroad.

Maturana spoke about distributing Bibles in Bolivia, Peru and other locales in South America.