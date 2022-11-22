Giving Tree drive aids foster children

TFI Family Services is looking to make Christmas a bit merrier for children in foster care with a Giving Tree campaign.

Through the Giving Tree, donors can select the child for whom they’re buying via signup.com. The online registry includes the child’s name, age, clothing sizes and a short wish list. This list is available at https://tinyurl.com/3srvhtsb.

Gifts should be unwrapped and dropped off at the Iola TFI office at 501 N. State St. by Nov. 30. Be sure to include the child’s initial access code (the number next to the child’s name on the sign-up web page) when dropping off gifts.