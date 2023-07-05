Glasgow racks up hardware at competitions

She earned gold, platinum and double platinum trophies, special judges’ choice awards, the “A Joy To Watch” award, category winner awards and top-10 overall placement plaques and medals at Revolution Talent and Stage One Dance regional competitions.

From there, she competed at the Stage One National Dance Competition at the Branson (Mo.) Convention Center, where she was awarded all platinum trophies, overall category winner, second place overall national champion and competitive high school first-place national soloist. She also was a Stage One Champion Solo Shootout Challenge contender, earning a cash prize.

Glasgow also performed in parades and at soccer and basketball game sideline and halftime shows with the Red Devil Spirit Program, ACC Fire Starter Dance Team and Cheerleaders Junior Devs.