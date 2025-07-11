 | Fri, Jul 11, 2025
Haney receives Gold Line Scholarship

Allen County Dispatcher Nicole Haney has been recognized for exceptional hard work and commitment to public service with a Gold Line Scholarship.

Around Town

July 11, 2025 - 1:45 PM

Nicole Haney is the recipient of a Gold Line Scholarship for demonstrating hard work and commitment to public service. Courtesy photo

Nicole Haney, a Dispatcher with the Allen County Communications, was recently awarded a scholarship for advanced training and education in recognition of their outstanding professional potential. 

 NENA: The 9-1-1 Association awarded 43 Gold Line Scholarships to 9-1-1 professionals across the nation who have demonstrated exceptional hard work, dedication, and commitment to public service.

The scholarships covered registration, a training course, and travel support for NENA 2025, the group’s annual conference and expo, held June 21-26 in Long Beach, California. The event offered career-building courses, professional networking opportunities, and dozens of breakout sessions on key topics led by experts and innovators in public safety and technology.

“Dispatchers from around the world apply for this scholarship. To be awarded is huge, and I’m grateful that Nicole was able to attend. Without a doubt, she’s made lifelong connections and brought back knowledge to share with the rest of us.” said Chelsie Decker, 911 Director.

