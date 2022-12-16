 | Fri, Dec 16, 2022
Holiday fun to fill Iola Public Library

Refreshments will be served and there will be an optional gift exchange. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 620-365-3262.

December 16, 2022 - 3:55 PM

In Stitches, the Monday night crochet class at the Iola Public Library, continues this week at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The chess club will not meet next week. The library will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Courtesy photo

Library programs continue in a festive vein next week, beginning with a free holiday movie suitable for all ages at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room next to the parking lot. 

Sharon Moreland will guide crafters to make holiday art using watercolor and tape at 6 p.m. Thursday. Pre-registration and a $3 materials fee are required. The program will be in the meeting room.

