HUMBOLDT — The annual Humboldt Halloween Spook Parade, sponsored by G.A.L.S.-F.C.E. and the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce, will be at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween Day.

Children in Halloween costumes from preschool to grade 5 are asked to gather at the corner of Seventh and Bridge streets.

The parade, led by the Humboldt Police and Fire Departments, will proceed to the south side of the city square, where sacks of goodies will be distributed.