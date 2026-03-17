 | Tue, Mar 17, 2026
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IHS forensics team excels

Iola High School speech and drama teams earned top finishes at recent invitational competitions.

Around Town

March 17, 2026 - 3:19 PM

Iola High School’s forensics team, which took second at the Chanute Invitational March 7, consists of, front row from left, Taegan Noyes, Sarah Ross, Aaliyah Rhodes, Elizabeth Chriestenson, Evie Schooler, Piper Jordan, Sydney Ebberts and Callie Sterling; second row, Brox Elbrader, Bethany Miller, Madelyn Ashworth, Avery Strickler, Lily Lohman, Logan Belknap, Jeffrey Ashworth, Bella Rahming and Ben Heiman. Courtesy photo

Iola High School’s speech and drama teams continued to rank highly against their competitors in various events in recent weeks.

The forensics team took second at the Chanute Invitational March 7, buoyed by first-place finishes from Callie Sterling in oral interpretation of poetry, Taegan Noyes and Jeffrey Ashworth in duet acting and Lily Lohman in informative speaking.

Iola’s other finalists:

• Ben Heiman, fourth in oral interpretation of prose.

• Bella Rahming third, Sarah Ross fifth and Noyes seventh in oral interpretation of poetry.

• Ross third, Rahming fourth and Ben Heiman fifth in program of oral interpretation.

• Bethany Miller, third in humorous solo acting.

• Evie Schooler fourth and Madelyn Ashworth fifth in serious solo acting.

• Lohman and Rahming second and Piper Jordan and Aaliyah Rhodes sixth in improvised duet acting.

• Miller, fifth in informative speaking.

• Ashworth, fourth in original oration.

ON MARCH 10, Ashworth and Miller traveled to Burlington, the only two IHS competitors available due to schedule conflicts for their teammates.

— Ashworth took second in serious solo acting and fourth in oral interpretation of prose. Miller took third in both humorous solo acting and informative speaking.

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