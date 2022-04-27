Improv show to aid MV forensics

An improv show and silent auction are on the program Saturday at the Iola Community Theatre Warehouse.
The event is a fundraiser for Marmaton Valley High School’s forensics program, to help team members attend a national tournament in Washington, D.C., over the summer.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 o’clock.
Bidding on several donated gift items will be accepted during the show.
Admission is $5. Allen Community College students will be admitted for a $3 admission.
For more information, contact Halie Luken at (620) 237-4251.
