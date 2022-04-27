 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Improv show to aid MV forensics

Marmaton Valley's forensics team members will host an improv night and silent auction Saturday as a fundraiser to help cover costs associated with a national forensics tournament trip over the summer.

Around Town

April 27, 2022 - 4:25 PM

An improv show and silent auction are on the program Saturday at the Iola Community Theatre Warehouse.

The event is a fundraiser for Marmaton Valley High School’s forensics program, to help team members attend a national tournament in Washington, D.C., over the summer.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 o’clock.

Bidding on several donated gift items will be accepted during the show.

Admission is $5. Allen Community College students will be admitted for a $3 admission.

For more information, contact Halie Luken at (620) 237-4251.

