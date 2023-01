Those with 4.0 grade-point averages are on the All A’s Rolls; those with a 3.76-3.99 GPA are named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. The Regular Honor Roll designation goes to those who maintain a 3.0-3.75 GPA with no D’s or F’s.

All A’s:

Seniors: Caiden Cloud, Macie Hoag, Khloeigh Shafer, Gabriella Sharp, Jesse Taylor, Travis Wanker and Luke Wicoff.