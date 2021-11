Lauren McDermeit of Iola will perform with Kansas State University’s dance program in a Dec. 3-5 production called “Nut/Cracked and Other Delights.”

McDermeit is a junior majoring in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The KSU dancers will pair up with 11 dancers from The Bang Group, a New York City dance company, to bring an infectious modern-ballet-tap-jazz dance send-up of the family favorite “The Nutcracker.”