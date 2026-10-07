Kansas Masonic lodges fund student field trips

Kansas Masonic lodges will sponsor approximately 275 students from seven area school districts for educational field trips on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Students from Iola, Humboldt, Marmaton Valley, Yates Center, Altoona-Midway and Hamilton schools will visit the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, while students from Uniontown will visit Cedar Cove Feline Conservatory & Sanctuary in Louisburg.

Teachers, school staff, and participating parents will accompany the students.

Now in its fourth year, the annual program started when Gilead Lodge No. 144 in Yates Center…