Charyl Link discussed “Prehistoric Odyssey,” a book published by Kale Link, a teenager from Willisburg, and a 2022 graduate from West Franklin High School in Pomona.

His story is about a boy named Owen and his friends who are mysteriously transported 252 million years to the prehistoric past in the Permian Desert.

Link’s story is one of survival and how a group comes together and works as a team, Link said.