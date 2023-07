Ladd family gathers for 102nd reunion

Fifty-four descendants of Leroy and Philena enjoyed a bountiful covered-dish dinner, followed by door prizes, overseen by Alan and Christy Ladd.

Those from the Ed Ladd family were Marcia Miller and Charles Welch, Raymore, Mo.;

Descendants of the Ennis Ladd family were Ray and Cindy Ladd, Effingham; Alan and Christy Ladd, Atlantic, Iowa; Brian and Jillian Ladd, Hannah, Henry, and Ruth, Overland Park; Bruce and Nina Ladd, Shawnee; Grace Ladd, Washington, D.C.; Renzo Morales Miracal, Malu Berrospi, Lima, Peru; Candace Ladd and Larry Wantroba, Kansas City, Mo.; Justin and Lisa Der, Nathaniel, Elias, Levi, Hudson, Johanna, Caleb, Esme, Elena and Zeb, Olathe, Dale Ladd, McPherson; Matt, Michelle and Maegan Loomis, Humboldt; Chad and Jana Grisier, Jaylen, Emerson, Owen, Maryn, William, Hazel and Ariana, Sapulpa, Okla.; and David and Phyllis Loomis, Iola.