Ladd family has 101st reunion

The 101st Ladd family reunion was Sunday, July 3, at Riverside Park in Iola.

Forty descendants of Leroy and Philena enjoyed a bountiful covered dish dinner. This was followed by door prizes, overseen by Alan and Christy Ladd.

Those from the Ed Ladd family were Roland and Linda Thompson, who are celebrating 65 years of marriage, Tim Thompson, Suzan and Jaden Emmons, Iola; Lonnie and Dani Thompson, Abilene, Texas; Marcia Miller and Charles Welch, Raymore, Mo.; and Marilyn and Kelvin Heck, Lawrence.