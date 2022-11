LAHARPE — A pair of upcoming events will benefit the LaHarpe Days celebration. The first is a rummage sale Nov. 19 at LaHarpe City Hall.

Anyone skilled in the kitchen, and looking to do some volunteer work, is invited to help bake goodies for the sale.

A co-ed volleyball tournament will be Dec. 10 at City Hall, complete with a 50/50 drawing and gift baskets available.