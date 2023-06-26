 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
LaHarpe High School alumni gather

The students shared their thanks, and their future goals, at Saturday’s meeting.

Around Town

June 26, 2023 - 3:25 PM

LAHARPE — It was a hot Kansas day, with temps outside in the mid-90s, greeting attendees at Saturday’s LaHarpe High School Alumni dinner. Several former students, family and friends attended.

Ware Catering served meals to 54. Sharon Utley opened the meeting with a prayer. Bob Watson led the flag salute.

Since the high school’s closure in 1966, members have offered scholarships to Allen County students. This year, four $500 scholarships were awarded. Three went to Marmaton Valley High School students, Dylan Drake, Kaitlyn Drake and Jefferson Stpillman; the other to Humboldt High’s Karley Wools.

