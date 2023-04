Too many daylilies? Tired of that house plant? Swap ’em.

Iola Public Library holds its annual plant swap from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6, at the gazebo on the library’s east lawn. The first hour is for donors only — bring one, take one. After that, first come, first served.

“The more plants, the merrier,” says Colleen Dobbins, swap coordinator. “We’re still looking for plant donors.”