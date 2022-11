A second-hand copy of “Tootle,” one of the first Little Golden Books for children, set Elle Dominquez, Moran, on a life-long course of reading and a love for literature. She has now collected more than 1,000 Little Golden Books.

Dominquez will discuss her collection at 7 p.m. Thursday at the library meeting room.

Some of her books will be on display along with items from her collection of antique and vintage toys.