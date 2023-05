Recognized for their service to the Masonic fraternity Saturday at Moran’s Marmaton Lodge No. 245, are, from left, Dave Ensminger, rural Moran, 70 years; Richard Boyle, Elsmore, 25 years; Thomas Raithel, Leawood, 25 years; Larry Lindberg, Savonburg, 50 years, and Charles Tilman, Humboldt, 65 years.