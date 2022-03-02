Masons give charities a boost

A pair of local charities received a boost recently from the Iola Masonic Lodge No. 38.

The Iola lodge donated $400 to the Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation, which provides assistance in the form of gift cards to local cancer patients, and $200 to the Iola Community Pantry to help organizers there keep their shelves stocked.

The Iola Lodge has nearly 100 members and supports various community organizations and events, including contributing to the Iola Youth Recreation Department and Kansas PRIDE.