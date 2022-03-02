 | Wed, Mar 02, 2022
Masons give charities a boost

The Iola Masonic Lodge donated money to the Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation and the Iola Community Pantry.

Around Town

March 2, 2022 - 9:34 AM

Iola Masonic Lodge No. 38 donated $400 to the Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation and $200 to the Iola Community Pantry. Courtesy photo

A pair of local charities received a boost recently from the  Iola Masonic Lodge No. 38.

The Iola lodge donated $400 to the Wings of Warriors Cancer Foundation, which provides assistance in the form of gift cards to local cancer patients,  and $200 to the Iola Community Pantry to help organizers there keep their shelves stocked.

The Iola Lodge has nearly 100 members and supports various community organizations and events, including contributing to the Iola Youth Recreation Department and Kansas PRIDE.  

