Master gardener training offered this fall

Area plant lovers have a great opportunity this fall to participate in an outstanding horticulture program. The Extension Master Gardener training will be held Sept. 1 through Dec. 15 on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. Classes will be a combination of online and in-person training.

The Master Gardener program is a volunteer program in which K-State Research and Extension “trades” classroom training for volunteer time.

Master Gardener training consists of 40 to 50 hours of instruction in all aspects of horticulture. Instructors include state specialists from Kansas State University, local extension agents and local experts. After training is completed, volunteers will donate an equivalent number of hours of service as was received in instruction.