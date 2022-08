Charles and Kristy Sutherland announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Breckon, to Justin Meins, son of Billy and Michele Meins and Robin and Chastity Hunter.

Breckon is a graduate of Humboldt High School. She attended Washburn University and is working as a legal assistant at Woner, Reeder and Girard, P.A. in Topeka.

Justin also is a Humboldt High graduate and works as a wind technician at E.D.P. Renewables in Waverly.