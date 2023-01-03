Model T Club to meet in Burlington

Members will report on the special events they’ve recently attended.

BURLINGTON — The Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the conference room of the Burlington library. Potato and vegetable beef soup will be served. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to complement the meal.

Members will report on the special events they’ve recently attended. They’ll also discuss the Jan. 21 Winter Clinic in McPherson and the MTFCA National Tour June 18-23 in Manhattan.

The ECKMT’s is a family organization and a chapter of the non-profit, National Model T Club of America.