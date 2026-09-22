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Multiple arrests made in sting operation

Nineteen people were arrested in a two-day Kansas operation targeting suspected child sex offenders.

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September 22, 2026 - 3:03 PM

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced several arrests following a joint operation targeting sex buyers and offenders, whom authorities claim intended to meet children for sexual relations.

The arrests were announced in a Monday press release, in partnership with the Riley County Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Office and Junction City Police Department.

Nineteen suspects were arrested Thursday and Friday in various locations in Riley and Geary counties.

Among the other agencies that assisted with the operation were the Federal Bureau of…

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