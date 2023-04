Students of Betty Cunningham and Kathleen McCollam attended the Mid-America Music Festival at Pittsburg State University on April 22.

Cunningham’s students who received I ratings were Maddie McDermeit on violin and Piper Weilert on violin and cello.

McCollam’s students who received I ratings for solos were Milo Franklin, Asher Arnold, Luuly Tran, Piper Weilert, Lucy Neely, Mariah Mathis, Aiden Vogel, Parker Weilert, Lincoln Neely and Kendra Vogel.