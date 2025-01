Marmaton Valley High School homecoming candidates are Ava Newman, Haylee Lanham, Khiana Haynes and Addyson Trester; Kele Michael, Jaedon Granere, Ryan Pugh and Kason Becker. Homecoming is Friday with games against Oswego. The crowning will be at 5:30 p.m. before the games start. This year’s homecoming theme is “Golden Hour.”