Infinity Real Estate celebrated the opening of its Humboldt office Tuesday evening with a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. The office, 701 Bridge St., is the second for the real estate and insurance group with a main office in Iola. Broker and owner Gari Korte, center with scissors, is joined by Chamber board members and her agents, from left, Derrick McCall, Dana Spencer, Rene’ Womelsdorf and Kyle Lucas.