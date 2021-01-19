New veggies, flowers to try in 2021

Each year, the All-America Selections (AAS) tests and introduces new flowers and vegetables to home gardeners. These plants have proven themselves to do well in trials across North America. The AAS winner label is like a stamp of approval. This year, there were three vegetables winners and three flower winners.

The descriptions were taken from All-America Selections material.

Pepper Pot-a-peno F1 – this is a fun new jalapeno pepper with a compact habit perfect for growing in containers or hanging baskets. The plentiful small, green jalapeno fruits have a traditional spicy zip that is great in any dish where you want a little punch of spice. It is earlier to mature than other jalapenos giving a head start on the garden harvest. A unique trait of Pot-a-peno is how the fruit hangs down beneath the plant making it very easy to harvest without damaging the appearance or productivity of the plant. In addition, the dense foliage canopy makes for an attractive addition to the patio.