Parents take over Prairie Dell meeting

What is your favorite place to eat? Members of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club answered Home, El Charro, Chipotle, Casey’s, Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, and Cheesecake Factory at the May 2 meeting. It was Parents Night. The parents took over their child’s office.

Parent song leader LeAnn Church led members in singing “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

It was announced that the Friends of 4-H Dinner will be July 26 at 7 p.m. 4-H Day Camp will be June 10. The next 4-H Council meeting will be June 23 at 7 p.m.