 | Tue, May 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Parents take over Prairie Dell meeting

The next Prairie Dell 4-H Club meeting will be on Monday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Riverside Park Community Building.

By

Around Town

May 9, 2022 - 3:19 PM

4-H parent Lisa Wicoff, with the assistance of Lizzy Michael, demonstrates how to take Clara Wicoff’s blood pressure. COURTESY PHOTO

What is your favorite place to eat?  Members of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club answered Home, El Charro, Chipotle, Casey’s, Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, and Cheesecake Factory at the May 2 meeting.  It was Parents Night.  The parents took over their child’s office.

Parent song leader LeAnn Church led members in singing “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

It was announced that the Friends of 4-H Dinner will be July 26 at 7 p.m.  4-H Day Camp will be June 10.  The next 4-H Council meeting will be June 23 at 7 p.m.   

Related
April 8, 2022
May 11, 2021
April 12, 2021
April 8, 2020
Most Popular