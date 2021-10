PITTSBURG — A free concert featuring Mark Hayes, an internationally known composer, conductor and concert pianist, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

Mark Hayes

Hayes is known for his wide-ranging style that includes gospel, jazz, pop, folk and classical.

He has over 20 solo piano recordings and 1,500 published works including those for solo voice, orchestra, jazz combos and choruses of all kinds.