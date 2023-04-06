 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
Poet coming to Iola library Wednesday

In celebration of April as National Poetry Month, this week’s featured program is a meet and greet with poet Dave Malone Wednesday.

April 6, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Poet Dave Malone, who grew up in Kansas and Missouri, will be in the library’s main meeting room 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday for informal readings and conversation. He writes about rural and small-town life. COURTESY/IOLA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Malone is the author of seven books of poetry; his most recent is “Tornado Drill,” from Aldrich Press. His next volume, “Bypass,” will be released by Aldrich this year. His co-written short film script, “For Keeps,” was recently a semi-finalist for the Lake Travis Film Festival.

Malone holds an undergraduate degree from Ottawa University and a master’s degree from Indiana State, where he worked with poet Matthew Brennan.

