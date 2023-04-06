Poet coming to Iola library Wednesday

Malone, who grew up in Kansas and Missouri, will be in the main reading room from 4 to 6 p.m. for informal readings and conversation. His works highlight rural and small-town life.

Malone is the author of seven books of poetry; his most recent is “Tornado Drill,” from Aldrich Press. His next volume, “Bypass,” will be released by Aldrich this year. His co-written short film script, “For Keeps,” was recently a semi-finalist for the Lake Travis Film Festival.

Malone holds an undergraduate degree from Ottawa University and a master’s degree from Indiana State, where he worked with poet Matthew Brennan.