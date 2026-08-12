Police reports (Aug. 12)

Arson suspected when empty structure burns

An off-duty Moran firefighter reported an abandoned structure on fire three miles northeast of LaHarpe Saturday. The fire was extinguished by the LaHarpe Rural Volunteer Fire Department.

Allen County sheriff’s deputies said arson was suspected. The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Hat toss leads to crash

Andrew Hodo told Allen County sheriff’s deputies July 30 that he lost control of his vehicle and wrecked in a LaHarpe ditch.

Hodo said he swerved to…