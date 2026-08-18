Police reports (Aug. 18)

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Elijah Luedke Sunday evening in the 300 block of Eisenhower Drive for suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Officers arrested Katarina Ramirez Friday in the 10 block of West Jackson Avenue for a warrant out of Neosho County.

Crashes reported

A pickup driven by Donald L. Wiles struck a parked sport utility vehicle owned by Genna L.. Mitchell in the City of Iola utilities office drive-thru lane Aug. 10.

Makhi D. Bradford was westbound on Miller Road Thursday, when Iola police officers said he failed to stop at the State Street intersection and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Aaron L. Clark. Neither driver was injured, nor was a passenger in Bradford’s car.

Joseph F. Caron turned onto a newly constructed portion of U.S. 54 from South Sycamore Street in downtown Iola Thursday, causing damage to concrete forms, Iola police officers said. Caron continued eastbound before his car became stuck at the end of the concrete.

The driver was unhurt.

Annemarie Kidwell and Devin Phillips were involved in an accident Friday at the intersection of Madison and State streets.

Phone reported lost

Jude Daly reported a lost phone Sunday evening in the 400 block of North Kentucky Street.

Trimmer found

Iola police officers reported an electric trimmer had been found Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of North Cottonwood Street.

Items taken

Betty Ektstrom reported Friday somebody removed items from her purse without permission in the 200 block of North State Street.

Theft alleged