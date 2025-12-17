Police reports — Dec. 17

Cow missing

Benta Moore told Allen County sheriff’s deputies Dec. 12 that a red, black and white Jersey cow, named Brooke, was missing from her property southeast of Iola, and may have been rustled.

The animal, described as being very friendly and “puppy-like,” was kept on property near Elm Creek and Lehigh Portland State Park, deputies said.

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Hunter Morrison for a warrant out of Allen County District Court Dec. 11 in the 700 block of North State Street.

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Victor M. Jimenez-Paloma, 28, Olathe, for suspicion of driving without a license Dec. 10 on U.S. 169 east of Carlyle.

Rebecca Stewart was arrested in the 700 block of North Jefferson Dec. 9 for a warrant out of Neosho County.

Brad A. Hill, 39, LaHarpe, was arrested by deputies Dec. 7 in the 400 block of North Third Street in Iola on a failure to appear warrant related to a theft charge.

Deputies arrested Chad E. Frank, 46, rural Iola, Dec. 6 on a warrant out of Iola alleging he failed to appear in court on a misdemeanor traffic charge.

Deer hit

Kevin Wood reported striking a deer on State Street south of Iola Thursday.

Clayton Scott told deputies he struck a deer on U.S. 169 southeast of Iola Dec. 10.

Audrey Coltrane was on 2200 Street, a mile northeast of Gas Dec. 10 when she struck a deer.

James Price hit a deer on U.S. 169 three miles northeast of Iola Dec. 8.

Samantha Starr was on Old 169 five miles north of Iola Dec. 8 when she hit a deer.

Timothy Tyson hit a deer on U.S. 169 east of Iola Dec. 4.

Kelsey Slawson was on Old 169 just southeast of Iola when she reported a deer running into her vehicle.

Rachel Wright was on U.S. 54 east of Iola Dec. 3 when she hit a deer.

Crystal Ryan reported striking a deer on Minnesota Road a mile east of the Allen County Airport Dec. 2.