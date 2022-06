The regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Rose 4-H Club was called to order by President Mallory Heim on Sunday, June 12, at the Moran United Methodist Church.

It was Parents’ and Grandparents’ Night. The Cloverbuds led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge.

Roll call was “Introduce your guest(s)” and was answered by 18 members, three cloverbuds, and two leaders. There were 21 guests in attendance. A quorum was present.