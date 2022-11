The next meeting of the Sunflower Quilters’ Guild will be Monday, Nov. 28, at Humboldt United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, 806 N. Ninth.

The board meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. and the guild meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

The guild will have a booth at Humboldt’s Holiday Market Dec. 3 with several one-of-a-kind items and the opportunity quilt drawing at 3 p.m.