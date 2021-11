Iola Amateur Radio Club members honored the late Dan Johnson at their Nov. 12 meeting with a “silent key” moment.

Six members and one guest attended the regular monthly meeting. Club officers were elected for 2022: President Gale Jeffers, Vice President Jim Nixon, Secretary Kim Romig and Treasurer John Fewins.

The group meets again at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Tina’s Cafe in Gas.