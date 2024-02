Allen Community College’s Wisdom Nkwamba and Tanika Rother were crowned 2024 Homecoming King and Queen Saturday during Allen’s basketball games against Kansas City Kansas. The homecoming court consisted of, from left, Rain Burleson, Tiago Cortes, Veronica Agostini, Pascal Brose, Nkwamba, Rother, Taylor Palenske, Nadia Gallegos, Ethan Henry and Noa Muranaka.