SAFE BASE, USD 257’s after-school program, will have its annual Blue Plate Dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Iola Elementary School.

This year’s theme is “racing.” Race cars from the Humboldt Speedway will be on display, and the Speedway will give away two family passess for this season.

The Iola Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol also will be on hand.