LAHARPE — Members of Cub Scout Troop 3055 and Boy Scout Troop 55 of Iola were busy Saturday planting trees at the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.

The trees, donated by Josh Oberley of Modern Woodmen, a non-profit life insurance organization, were planted near outdoor pens for dogs to have more shade.

After the trees were planted, the Scouts went the nearby Willard Ross Post Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6324 to clean out burn barrels.