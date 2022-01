Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall will be in Allen County Monday for a town hall session.

The event begins at noon at the Allen County Country Club, 1318 2000 St.

“I look forward to the opportunity to speak with Kansans and learn more about the issues and concerns impacting their lives,” Marshall said in a press release. “I value the opportunity to hear directly from folks in Allen County so that I can take their stories and concerns with me when I return to Washington D.C.”