Sheet pan meals simplify cooking

As the weather begins to cool, many may find themselves turning the oven back on more often. One easy cooking method that requires very little preparation and makes cleanup a breeze is the sheet pan meal.

Sheet pan meals are a convenient way to prepare an entire meal using just one pan. Start by preheating the oven and lining a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Plan for about 3 ounces of protein and one half to one cup of vegetables per person.

Cut vegetables into similar-sized pieces so they cook evenly and leave space between foods to allow heat to circulate. Avoid overcrowding the pan. If needed, use a second baking sheet.

Arrange larger food items toward the center of the pan, and drizzle the ingredients with about 2 tablespoons of oil, such as olive, peanut, or avocado oil. A combination of seasonings, herbs, and spices can add flavor without much extra effort.

To ensure foods are fully cooked, use a food thermometer. Chicken and turkey should reach 165°F, while beef cooked to medium should reach 145°F.

THE FOLLOWING recipe was shared with Southwind District by the Johnson County Extension Master Food Volunteers: Sheet Pan Turkey Sausage and Sweet Potato (four servings).

This delicious dish provides a nutritious meal in less than 30 minutes. Leave the skin on sweet potatoes for added fiber and nutrients. Serve with your favorite mustard.

Ingredients

4 turkey brats or linked sausages

2 sweet potatoes, diced into ½-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 onion, cut into wedges

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder