Allen County sheriff’s deputies will step up traffic control around area high schools Feb. 20-March 30 in an effort to raise awareness on roadway safety.

Deputies will be extra vigilant in spotting violators for speeding, texting or failing to wear their seat belts, according to an ACSD press release. Fines for speeding are doubled in a school zone.

The increased patrols are part of a combined effort with other law enforcement agencies in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.